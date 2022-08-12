Baton Rouge elementary school on lockdown after reports of gunfire nearby

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - An elementary school went on lockdown after gunfire was reported in a nearby neighborhood Friday afternoon.

School officials said Villa del Ray Elementary School was locked down out of caution until law enforcement could assess the situation. No injuries have been reported at this time.

It's unclear whether the situation would affect dismissal time at the school.

This is a developing story.