Barely-clothed customer caught on camera punching elderly Walmart employee in face

Image by KLFY Lafayette

LAFAYETTE- A man walking around Walmart dressed only in underwear and a mask was captured on video Wednesday punching a 72-year-old employee in the face.

Police report 30-year-old Kendrick Zenon of Breaux Bridge was roaming around the store when bystanders began filming the barely-clothed customer.

Police Chief Rollie Cantu said Zenon suddenly became combative and punched an elderly man in the face.

In the video, the victim is seen falling to the ground immediately after the strike.

Several of his co-workers and shoppers assist the victim while Zenon exits the store, all while stripping down to his birthday suit, Breaux Bridge Police report.

Authorities say the man assaulted a second victim on his way out, this one being a 68-year old man.

Cantu said Zenon was apprehended shortly after exiting the Rees Street Walmart and following his discharge from the hospital, a warrant will be issued for his arrest, KLFY reports.

Zenon will face charges, including battery of the infirm and obscenity.

Cantu says both victims were treated at the scene and do not face any life-threatening injuries.