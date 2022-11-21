Latest Weather Blog
Bank workers fell sick after handling strange flyers left in dropbox; several businesses targeted, officials say
BATON ROUGE - A handful of businesses on Coursey Boulevard shut down around noon Monday after bank workers reportedly became sick after they handled strange flyers left in a drop-off box, triggering a huge law enforcement response.
The concerns started late Monday morning at the Investar bank on Coursey, just east of Airline Highway, after workers who handled the flyers reported feeling sick. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the same flyers were left at roughly five other businesses.
Law enforcement showed up at the bank after three workers went to a hospital. It wasn't immediately clear what other businesses were targeted.
The worries prompted the nearby Chimes restaurant to evacuate and close down for the day, according to staff and patrons there.
A HazMat crew is currently at the scene.
This is a developing story.
