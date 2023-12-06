44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Balloon release marks one year since death of three Southern University students

2 hours 4 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, December 06 2023 Dec 6, 2023 December 06, 2023 6:06 PM December 06, 2023 in News
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - Dozens turned out late Wednesday afternoon at Southern University to remember three students who died in a roadside tragedy one year ago.

A balloon release outside the Dr. Isaac Greggs Memorial Building honored the trio: Broderick Moore, Tyran Williams and Dylan Young.

Moore, Williams and Young were members of the renowned Human Jukebox at Southern.

They died on Dec. 6, 2022, when they were struck by a semi-tractor trailer on a highway in the Natchitoches area.

Their vehicle had broken down and they were in the process of changing the tire when they were killed.

Trending News

The driver -- Clyde Gay -- pleaded guilty earlier this year to vehicular homicide counts and was sentenced to five years in prison, with four years suspended.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days