Ball run, Battle of the Bands to kick off Bayou Classic weekend

NEW ORLEANS - The running of the football from Baton Rouge to the Caesars Superdome will mark the start of Bayou Classic Weekend.

Friday's Bayou Classic Motivational Gameday Ball Run, as it is formally labelled, starts at 5 a.m. in the Capital City. The Southern University Army ROTC, assisted by the Southern Navy and Grambling State University ROTC programs, will carry the official gameday ball across seven parishes on a run of more than 100 miles.

It's a tradition that began in 1992 -- initiated by several Marines as a way to build excitement for the annual contest between Southern and Grambling universities.

Friday night, the Superdome will come alive for the Battle of the Bands and Greek Show.

The event starts at 6 p.m., and 25,000 people are expected to attend the showdown pitting two of the nation's most storied marching bands against each other.

The Greek Show will feature creative skits put on by each school's Greek organizations. C-Bazz the Comedian will host.