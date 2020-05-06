Baker expands drive-thru COVID-19 testing services with new Plank Road site

BAKER - The city of Baker now has two drive-thru testing sites, one for senior citizens and the other for all residents.

The site for senior citizens offers drive-thru testing services to locals who've preregistered to be tested.

Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (May 5) in the parking lot of Advantage Charter School, which is located at 14740 Plank Road in Baker.

Any seniors interested in being tested should bring their identification.

Contact the City of Baker, for more information.

All other area residents who need to be tested can do so at the new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site, which is located in the Baker Walmart parking lot at 14507 Plank Road.

Tests are at no charge and a doctor's order is not required.

However, patients must make an appointment before arriving.

Click here to access the "MyQuestCOVIDtest" app that allows patients to make appointments.

Upon their arrival, patients should be ready to show a picture I.D. and keep in mind that it typically takes about two or three days to receive test results.