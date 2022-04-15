Baby sister was inches away from stray bullet that killed sleeping toddler, family says

BATON ROUGE - Family members told WBRZ that a 3-year-old boy was sharing a bed with his baby sister when he was killed by a stray bullet that came from outside their home.

The children's mother, Tye Toliver, said her 1-year-old daughter Deiyauna was sleeping next to Devin Page Jr. when a bullet pierced their bedroom window and struck her son. Toliver said she and her family had been looking to move because of the frequent gunfire in their neighborhood.

The night of the shooting, police found a cluster of shell casings outside the family's home. Investigators believe a gunfight broke out in front of the house, and at least one of the shots went through the children's bedroom.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said its still looking for those responsible.