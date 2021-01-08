43°
Authorities respond to shooting on Perimeter Drive; one person injured
BATON ROUGE - On Friday (Jan. 8) morning, a shooting that left one person injured occurred near Baton Rouge's Glen Oaks area, off Silverleaf Avenue.
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say a man was shot in the 6600 block of Perimeter Drive early Friday morning.
At this time, information pertaining to the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the wounded man's condition have not been released.
This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.
