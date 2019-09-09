Audit reveals improper billing within Medicaid Behavioral Health program

BATON ROUGE - A recent report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office showed improper billing practices within the Medicaid Behavioral Health program.

According to the audit, the Louisiana Department of Health, managed care organizations, and Magellan Health Services don't have adequate procedures in place to ensure that behavioral health services are properly billed, and that improper encounters and claims are denied.

The auditor's office identified that approximately $47.5 million in encounters and claims for services between December 2015 and June 2019 were paid by the MCOs and Magellan even though they didn't comply with the LDH's fee schedule.

Officials say that number included about $38.5 million paid for 646,746 encounters and claims that were billed using incorrect modifier codes. More than $9 million paid for 647,910 encounters and claims that exceed the rates allowed by the free schedule. There was also more than $7,000 paid for 322 encounters and claims for add-on behavioral health services that lacked a primary service.

One recommendation the auditor's office had was for the LDH to ensure that the MCOs establish edit checks to ensure that behavioral health claims are not paid unless they comply with the fee schedule.

Click here to read the full audit.