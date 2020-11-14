At scene of deadly crash, authorities also find a 4th body unrelated to wreck

SORRENTO - In a bizarre chain of events, emergency crews recovered the body of an unidentified person while working a deadly wreck overnight where three people died in a crash on Airline Highway, WBRZ learned Friday.

In all, emergency workers recovered the bodies of four people - three from the crash, and the fourth found while crews were dealing with the wreck. The fourth body is that of a male, sources said, and appeared to have been in the area for a few days.

The initial emergency situation was related to the discovery of a car submerged in a pond on Airline south of La. 22. Thomas Jones, 22, Austin Kiernan, 22, and Sydney Persac, 19, died in the vehicle crash. The vehicle they were in wrecked into a pond earlier Thursday and went unnoticed until almost early Friday, when family members searching for them found their vehicle. Click HERE to read more about the crash.

Sources told WBRZ, while working the crash and recovering the bodies of the people in the car, the fourth body was found. The death investigation of the fourth person is unrelated to the crash, authorities said. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of the fourth person and deputies say that foul play is not suspected.

The sheriff's office says more information will be released once an autopsy is conducted.

***************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz