Coroner identifies 23-year-old killed in shooting off South Sherwood Forest

BATON ROUGE - Officials said the coroner's office was called to a shooting off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Wentling Avenue, near the former Laser Tag Baton Rouge, shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. The coroner's office later confirmed that Tyron Warren, 23, was shot and killed.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.