79°
Latest Weather Blog
Coroner identifies 23-year-old killed in shooting off South Sherwood Forest
BATON ROUGE - Officials said the coroner's office was called to a shooting off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Tuesday.
The shooting happened on Wentling Avenue, near the former Laser Tag Baton Rouge, shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. The coroner's office later confirmed that Tyron Warren, 23, was shot and killed.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two people taken to hospital after early-morning crash, one with gunshot wound
-
At least one person killed in shooting off South Sherwood Forest
-
Four arrested after man was kidnapped, shot and left to die in...
-
Missing woman now presumed dead after Sunday boat crash in Mississippi River
-
Hundreds honored during Memorial Day ceremony at Louisiana National Cemetery
Sports Video
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs