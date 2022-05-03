At least one person hurt by gunfire along Gus Young Ave. Monday night

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was hurt in a shooting along Gus Young Ave. late Monday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of Gus Young Ave.

Officers said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information is immediately available.