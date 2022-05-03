73°
Latest Weather Blog
At least one person hurt by gunfire along Gus Young Ave. Monday night
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was hurt in a shooting along Gus Young Ave. late Monday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of Gus Young Ave.
Officers said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending News
No other information is immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parents arrested for murder in death of daughter who rotted away on...
-
Garbage bill adds new charge, unbeknownst to customer
-
Trial for the city of St. George begins
-
Man booked in deadly police chase has links to street-racing group that...
-
Civil rights icon and war hero Johnny Jones laid to rest
Sports Video
-
Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title
-
Southern's Ja'Tyre Carter first Jaguar drafted since 2004
-
Ja'Tyre Carter trying to become first Southern Jaguar drafted in NFL since...
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC