At least four injured in Zachary crash; victims in 'serious but stable' condition

ZACHARY - A crash left at least four people injured on US-61 early Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Samuels Road near Mt. Pleasant Zachary Road. Sources said four people were taken to a local hospital in "serious but stable" condition.

One car appeared to be overturned with a heavy first responder and police presence on the scene.

This is a developing story.