Ascension Parish offices to close at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish offices will close at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday in advance of Hurricane Zeta's arrival.

The Hurricane is expected to be a Category 2 Storm when it makes landfall, and to begin impacting Ascension Parish around midday.

This is why President Clint Cointment announced that Parish offices will close early to allow employees to return home and make all necessary storm preparations.

“I take this action for the safety and welfare of our employees, as well as the public,” said President Cointment. “Everyone should be where they plan on riding out the storm by lunchtime.”

According to the latest information from the National Weather Service, Ascension can expect up to 6 hours of tropical storm force winds starting this afternoon and extending through the evening.

While hurricane force winds are not expected, strong gusts cannot be ruled out. Up to 4 inches of rain is forecast, and tornadoes and flash flooding are possible.

The Parish has made sand and bags available at several locations, which are listed here.

DPW and Drainage crews are on alert, and officials say all Parish pumping stations are staffed and ready. Waterways are being monitored.

Anyone needing assistance should call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200, and register for the Everbridge Emergency Alert System. President Cointment urges everyone, “Please do not take Hurricane Zeta lightly. Make your plans now.”

For continual updates on Hurricane Zeta, follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter.