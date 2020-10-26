73°
Latest Weather Blog
Sandbags available ahead of Zeta
Information about sandbags available ahead of Zeta, set to make landfall in southeast Louisiana Wednesday.
Click HERE for the latest on the forecast.
Click HERE to stream WBRZ newscasts and WBRZ Plus.
St. James Parish
Sand and bags will be available; please bring a shovel:
Grand Point Fire Station - 32122 Highway 642 Paulina, LA 70763
Vacherie Fire Training Center - 29126 Health Unit St. Vacherie, LA 70090
Kingview Street Fire Station - 8120 Kingview Street, St. James, LA 70086
Gramercy Water Plant - 407 East Jefferson Highway, Gramercy, LA 70052
Lutcher Water Plant - 1132 Lutcher Avenue, Lutcher, LA 70071