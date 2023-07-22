Ascension Parish Little League wins State Championship, heading to Southwest Little League Regional

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Little League is heading to the Southwest Little League Regional after winning the Louisiana State Championship.

The team of little leaguers managed to secure the state title with an extra-innings win over Eastbank Wednesday night.

The young athletes will play in the Southwest Little League Regional Tournament in Waco, Texas.

The tournament begins on August 3rd and will last until the 8th. If Ascension Parish wins, it will be up to bat at the Little League World Series.