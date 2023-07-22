98°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish Little League wins State Championship, heading to Southwest Little League Regional
ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Little League is heading to the Southwest Little League Regional after winning the Louisiana State Championship.
The team of little leaguers managed to secure the state title with an extra-innings win over Eastbank Wednesday night.
The young athletes will play in the Southwest Little League Regional Tournament in Waco, Texas.
Trending News
The tournament begins on August 3rd and will last until the 8th. If Ascension Parish wins, it will be up to bat at the Little League World Series.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU grad student no longer allowed to teach after vulgar tirade
-
EBR debuts new culturally-inclusive, vegetarian options as part of upgraded lunch menu
-
Three people ejected, one dead after Tuesday night crash in Livingston Parish
-
Authorities resume search for missing swimmer in Amite River
-
LSU food pantry receives record breaking donation after fans bought 68,888 shots...