Ascension, Livingston inland waterways closed to recreational boaters at 6 p.m.

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness announced that all Ascension and Livingston inland waterways are closed to recreational boaters starting Thursday afternoon.





The closures will begin at 6 p.m. on June 22 and will continue until further notice.





Blind River in St. James Parish is also closed.