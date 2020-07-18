75°
Ascension, Livingston inland waterways closed to recreational boaters at 6 p.m.
ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness announced that all Ascension and Livingston inland waterways are closed to recreational boaters starting Thursday afternoon.
The closures will begin at 6 p.m. on June 22 and will continue until further notice.
This post will be updated when waterways are reopened.
Blind River in St. James Parish is also closed.
