Ascension deputies looking for suspected thief

Julius Williams

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating 39-year-old Julius Williams.

Williams is wanted for six counts unauthorized entry of a place of business, seven counts felony theft, criminal trespassing, and felony theft over $25,000.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or text their anonymous tip line at 847411.