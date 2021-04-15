70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension and Livingston Parish waterways will close to recreational traffic at noon

2 hours 30 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, April 15 2021 Apr 15, 2021 April 15, 2021 10:08 AM April 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Waterways in Livingston Parish and Ascension Parishes are closed to recreational traffic beginning at noon, Thursday.

Officials say the closure will remain in effect until further notice due to rising waters resulting from recent heavy rainfall in the area.

Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates throughout the storm.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days