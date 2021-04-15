70°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension and Livingston Parish waterways will close to recreational traffic at noon
Waterways in Livingston Parish and Ascension Parishes are closed to recreational traffic beginning at noon, Thursday.
Officials say the closure will remain in effect until further notice due to rising waters resulting from recent heavy rainfall in the area.
