ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, ceases operations

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana-based delivery service ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, announced they are ceasing operations on their website.

Their statement said the company closing their delivery business after 15 years of operation, saying they are "filled with gratitude for your unwavering support and loyalty throughout our journey."

Read the full statement here:

Dear Valued Customers,

With a heavy heart, we share the news of the closure of our delivery and carryout business. After 15 years of dedicated service, we've made the tough decision to cease operations. We write to you today filled with gratitude for your unwavering support and loyalty throughout our journey.

Thank you for being an integral part of our journey.

Sincerely,

ASAP