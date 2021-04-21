As Galligan withdraws from search, committee set to unveil candidates for LSU system president Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Those vying to become LSU's next president will be revealed Wednesday afternoon, one day after interim chief Tom Galligan announced he would no longer seek the permanent position.

Galligan's decision not to stay beyond his interim tenure leaves the door open for a fresh face to lead the state's flagship university.

"It was really time to make a decision," Galligan told WBRZ Tuesday.

The application window to lead the LSU system closed earlier this week, and tomorrow when the search committee meets, it will consider which candidates to interview, the next step in a process outlined earlier this month by search committee chair James Williams, that will be nearing the finish line by months end.

The unspecified number of candidates will then be interviewed Monday, April 26. From there, finalists for the job will be named and presented to the LSU Board of Supervisors Friday, April 30.

Once finalists are selected, a period of public input will span the first week of May, before the board ultimately makes the call on who to hire.

Although LSU has not said how many people applied for the position, Dr. Jim Henderson, who currently serves as president of the UL system, tells WBRZ he is interested in the gig.

"Louisiana needs a strong LSU," Henderson said in an email to WBRZ. "I believe I am uniquely well-suited to help address the acute challenges and begin realizing the long-term potential.”

Galligan, who will remain on the job until his successor starts, won't say who he thinks should replace him, but did offer one recommendation.

"It's apparent that what we need is a president who's going to say, 'I'm here for at least five years,'" Galligan said.

Galligan has served in the role since January 2020, and previously expressed interest in the full-time job. In recent weeks, however, a family trip coupled with a longing to return to teaching at LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center, made Galligan, 65, reconsider applying. Over the weekend, he says he made the final choice not to continue with the search.

"I realized I'm not going to get to see my kids as much if I'm in this job no matter how hard I try," Galligan said. "That's really important to me. And when I thought about my children, I then thought about my teaching. I love to teach."