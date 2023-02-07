79°
Arrests made at Bogalusa High after teen was killed in birthday party shooting

2 hours 17 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, February 07 2023 Feb 7, 2023 February 07, 2023 12:09 PM February 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

BOGALUSA - Five minors were taken into custody for their involvement in a deadly shooting at a birthday party that left a 15-year-old boy dead almost two months ago.

The Bogalusa Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday morning, with multiple teens reportedly being taken into custody at Bogalusa High School. 

The victim, Ronnie "King" Taylor, was shot on Dec. 9 after an "extremely large" crowd gathered at a party on Warren Street, according to police. Two other teenagers were struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital at the time. 

"We hope these arrests bring a sense of peace to the family and friends of Mr. Taylor, along with the Bogalusa High School and the citizens of Bogalusa," Police said in a statement Tuesday.
It wasn't immediately clear what charges the juvenile suspects were facing. 

