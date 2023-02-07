Arrests made at Bogalusa High after teen was killed in birthday party shooting

Photo: WWL-TV

BOGALUSA - Five minors were taken into custody for their involvement in a deadly shooting at a birthday party that left a 15-year-old boy dead almost two months ago.

The Bogalusa Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday morning, with multiple teens reportedly being taken into custody at Bogalusa High School.

The victim, Ronnie "King" Taylor, was shot on Dec. 9 after an "extremely large" crowd gathered at a party on Warren Street, according to police. Two other teenagers were struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital at the time.