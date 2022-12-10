Police: 15-year-old killed, 2 teens hurt after shooting at birthday party in Bogalusa

BOGALUSA - A teenage boy is dead and two 14-year-olds were rushed to a hospital after a shooting at a birthday party Friday night.

The Bogalusa Police Department responded to the call around 9:40 p.m. on Warren Street. According to a press release, an "extremely large" group was gathered there for a birthday party when shots were heard and police were called.

Upon arrival, officers found two teens hurt, one with multiple gunshot wounds, and another who had been shot in the upper leg. Police later learned that a third victim, a 15-year-old boy, had been taken to an emergency room. The 15-year-old later died from his injuries.

Bogalusa Police said that one victim is still in the hospital, while the other has been released.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been named as of Saturday evening.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Bogalusa PD at (985)732-3611 or Crimestoppers at (504)482-1111.