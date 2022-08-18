Latest Weather Blog
Arrest made after reports of pervert prowling LSU lakes; Port Allen man faces charges for exposing himself
BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of exposing himself to women walking the lakes near LSU was captured this week in another parish.
The Baton Rouge Police Department filed arrest warrants for Brandon Franklin, 19, in two separate cases reported just a week apart. Both crimes allegedly happened in early August in a neighborhood on E Lakeshore Drive, just north of the I-10 overpass.
In each report, the victims claimed Franklin rolled up in a car and asked for directions. When they approached the car, they saw Franklin had his genitals exposed and was masturbating.
The first of the warrants was signed Aug. 11, a day after WBRZ reported on the growing concerns surrounding the run-ins at the LSU lakes.
Franklin, who's listed as living in Port Allen, was arrested Wednesday in West Baton Rouge Parish. He faces two counts of obscenity in Baton Rouge.
