Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - Women who walk around the LSU Lakes beware—those who frequent the popular area for the picturesque view may get an eyeful of something very different.

Baton Rouge police are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area over the last several weeks.

One victim tells us the creep flagged her down near East Lakeshore and Lake Hills Parkway.

"I had gotten off my bike and was taking pictures of a bird. This African-American guy comes by in a bluish kind of four door car and he pulls up and says he was looking for East Boyd Avenue," she said.

She says he seemed harmless and didn't think twice about helping him.

"And I was like, 'here I'll show you the map,' and as I was walking to the car, his car was low, and I could see into the driver side where he was sitting and he was exposing himself, while he was whatever--playing--and I was like oh my God gross and I just ran to my bike."

Another victim tells an almost identical story of a man in a blue Nissan asking how to get to East Boyd. That incident happened just a few blocks away near May Street.

BRPD also reports one woman had her backside grabbed.

As for a description, it varies. He's sometimes on foot, sometimes in a blue or grey sedan and his age is hard to determine.

"He looked more like a baby face," one victim said.

Police say to stay vigilant and report any sightings to them. You can call BRPD at (225) 389-2000.