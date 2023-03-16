Argument over clothing led to shooting; man arrested for attempted murder

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for attempted murder after an argument over clothing led to a shooting.

According to arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Jeffery Williams, 32, is accused of attempted second-degree murder after an argument with another man at a gas station on Sherwood Forest Boulevard Mar. 5.

Police say the victim was at the gas station when Williams arrived and they argued about clothing before Williams grabbed a gun from his car and shot at the victim "one or two times."

The victim was shot in the foot. His girlfriend was also on the scene at the time, and she was able to identify Williams as the alleged shooter.

Williams was arrested Wednesday on one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons.