Area sandbag locations

Sandbag information will be updated here, as area parishes release locations.

Sandbag locations

East Baton Rouge

*Residents should bring their own shovel

-BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway

-BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

-BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street

-BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

-BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Road

-BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane

-BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road

-BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street

West Baton Rouge

*Residents should bring their own shovel

William & Lee Park on Louisiana Ave. in Port Allen; Rivault Park in Port Allen; Alexander Park on Elaine St. in Brusly; Erwinville Park on Rougon Rd. in Port Allen; Myhand Park in Addis. The following locations has sand only: South Winterville Water Tower; Lobdell Fire Station; Addis Fire Station.