Another LSU fraternity suspended for violating school policy

BATON ROUGE - Yet another LSU fraternity was suspended Tuesday for allegedly violating school policy following the death of an LSU pledge earlier this year.

A letter from the associate dean of students says the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity violated policy both before and after Phi Delta Theta pledge Max Gruver died following an alleged hazing incident in September. As a result, the university has placed the chapter under an interim suspension.

The letter says the fraternity participated in activities against school policy back in August. It's also accused of holding new member activity on Nov. 5 with no advisor present.

During its suspension, Alpha Gamma Rho is not permitted to participate in any chapter events, including game day banners, study hours and groups, on-call/designated driver programs, organized chapter clean-ups, bus trips, exchanges, GRUBs, semi formals, formals, dance/step practices, Founders day, participation in alumni events, and any on-off campus programs and socials.

AGR is the fourth LSU fraternity to be suspended since Phi Delta Theta's suspension and eventual shuttering in September.

LSU released the following statement Wednesday:

“As a university, we approach each incident on a case-by-case basis and consistently follow established policies and procedures. Both Pi Kappa Phi and Alpha Gamma Rho have been placed on interim suspension of activities, as outlined in Policy Statement 52. This is a step outlined in the university’s investigative process, and both fraternities are now under investigation for potential violations of the LSU Code of Student Conduct. This investigative process takes places through the Office of the Dean of Students.”

