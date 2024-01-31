Another D.R. Horton subdivision under duress after finding out their HOA may never be turned over to home owners

LIVINGSTON PARISH - D.R. Horton is facing heat again with Livingston Parish residents in the Foxglove subdivision finding out they may never take over their HOA.

Foxglove homes went on the market in 2020, and the neighborhood was in the process of building more homes. Residents bought their homes under the impression of purchasing a good quality home, and eventually taking over the HOA once construction was complete.

Neither turned out to be true.

Margaret Mascarella, a resident of Foxglove said she had multiple problems with doors, flooring and other amenities not even a year into owning the house. Other major problems she had was a gas leak and water leak due to poor installment.

Mascarella said she paid thousands of dollars out-of-pocket to get fix these problems.

"Last year, this past year, I spent approximately three thousand dollars on repairing things that should've been done through the building of the homes."

Not only that, a small ditch runs across the back of the subdivision tying into Livingston Parish's main drainage system. Mascarella called about the contractors leaving equipment in the ditch and leaving it unattended. She then found out D.R Horton lost their builders permit.

Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte released a statement that said, "Permits for some of the lots in Foxglove Subdivision were put on hold because it was determined there was not adequate water pressure to provide fire suppression capability for the fire district in the event of a fire."

Delatte also said that taxpayers would not be responsible for covering that charge, but rather the engineer or developer would.

Once Horton found out, they sold the last of their homes and abandoned the subdivision leaving all their mess behind.

D.R Horton assigned Community Management to handle all of Foxglove's HOA issues. They told Mascarella Horton is currently paying forty four thousand dollars a year into their HOA fund, but residents fear, if the job is never complete, D.R Horton will stop making payments and homeowners will be stuck to pick up the difference through much higher HOA fees.

D.R. Horton can restart building once they resolve their water pressure issue with the Parish. If they choose not too, the subdivision will remain incomplete and homeowners may never have a say in HOA fees or rules.