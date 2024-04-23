Baton Rouge artist dies suddenly, parents hope work inspires others

BATON ROUGE - Local artist Raymond Marmillion III died from a heart attack on Saturday.

The artist, whose work signed RMIII can be found around Baton Rouge and New Orleans, was 42 years old.

His parents, Gwen and Raymond Marmillion Jr., are proud of their son, recalling his work painted on the side of restaurants, hung inside galleries, homes and gifted to many.

"As I'm standing there looking at his work people were passing by honking their horn and waiving because it's an inspiration of hope," Gwen Marmillion said.

"He's gone forever but we have a little piece of him here," Raymond Marmillion Jr. said.

The artist used to work at Jolie Pearl downtown Baton Rouge. Gwen said her son loved to live and work downtown and never met a stranger.

"He had a giving heart," she said.

His art was inspired by the people around him. Raymond Marmillion III enjoyed painting people and often gifted his work to people he was inspired by.

"We want people to know he loved Baton Rouge and the little he did, I hope it inspires somebody," Gwen Marmillion said.

Some of his work is on display at The Gallery on Florida Street downtown Baton Rouge. Samuel Taylor from Just Shining Enterprises says his collection will be on display at The Gallery at 227 Florida Street through April 31 for viewing from 6-8 p.m. For more information call 504-239-2051. Funeral arrangements are pending through Winnfield Funeral Home.