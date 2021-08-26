87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Another 5k COVID cases reported in La. as hospitalizations dip below 2,800

1 hour 27 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, August 26 2021 Aug 26, 2021 August 26, 2021 1:16 PM August 26, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - More than 5,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Louisiana on Thursday as hospitalizations gradually decline from record highs set in recent weeks.

The Louisiana Department of Health said 5,131 cases were reported since Wednesday, with a positivity of about 8.8 percent on recent tests. Hospitalizations dropped down to 2,729, though there are still more patients in hospitals now than at any other point last year. 

The state also reported 72 additional deaths since Wednesday, including a juvenile who died with COVID

Another 59,679 vaccine doses were administered across the state since Monday, continuing Louisiana's trend of growing vaccination numbers. Nearly half the state has gotten at least their first shot of the vaccine as of Thursday, according to state data. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days