81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

High school football player with COVID died Wednesday

17 hours 35 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, August 24 2021 Aug 24, 2021 August 24, 2021 11:00 PM August 24, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - A local high school student-athlete sick with the coronavirus died Wednesday.

Multiple sources in Baker tell WBRZ that Patrick Sanders, 14, passed away Wednesday morning. Sanders was a 9th grade student at Baker High School and played on the football team.

Mayor Darnell Waites told WBRZ on Wednesday the teen's death highlighted the importance of vaccinations.

"If we want to save lives, we have to make the choice to save lives," Waites said. "This wasn't his fault."

Sources also said the Baker High football team is currently in quarantine for potential exposure. 

The news comes the same day the state reported an infant died from COVID-19

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days