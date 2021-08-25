High school football player with COVID died Wednesday

BAKER - A local high school student-athlete sick with the coronavirus died Wednesday.

Multiple sources in Baker tell WBRZ that Patrick Sanders, 14, passed away Wednesday morning. Sanders was a 9th grade student at Baker High School and played on the football team.

Mayor Darnell Waites told WBRZ on Wednesday the teen's death highlighted the importance of vaccinations.

"If we want to save lives, we have to make the choice to save lives," Waites said. "This wasn't his fault."

Sources also said the Baker High football team is currently in quarantine for potential exposure.

The news comes the same day the state reported an infant died from COVID-19.

This is a developing story.