Annual tradition, 'Ice Skating on the River' returns to the Raising Cane's River Center

BATON ROUGE – The Raising Cane’s River Center will once again transform into a “Winter Wonderland” just in time for the holidays.

Ice Skating on the River is an annual holiday tradition that will kick off on Friday, November 20, 2020.

“Ice Skating on the River has been a Baton Rouge tradition for many years. It is a great way for families to have fun and celebrate the joys of the holiday season while creating wonderful winter memories,” said Les Crooks, Regional General Manager of Raising Cane's River Center for ASM Global.

A fun filled holiday event for all ages, Ice Skating on the River will have 75-minute sessions nearly every day from November 20, 2019 until January 3, 2020.

Tickets are on sale now for $12-$14 per person with special group packages for parties over ten people.

Due to COVID restrictions, the number of skaters allowed per session has been reduced so guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

Tickets are on sale now online at www.Ticketmaster.com, and by phone at-1-800-745-3000.

For more information, please contact the Raising Cane's River Center at 225-389-3030.