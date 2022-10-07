Angola Prison Rodeo coming in October

ANGOLA- The Angola Prison Rodeo is coming back to town for the month of October. The rodeo has become a staple in Louisiana, where people from all over the state travel to the prison to watch the inmates participate in various events.



The nation’s longest-running prison rodeo features events like barrel racing, wild cow milking and of course, bull riding.



Prisoners that aren’t participating in the rodeo’s main events work at food stands and sell arts and crafts.



The rodeo has something for everyone to enjoy. It will be open to the public every Sunday in October. The gates open at 9 a.m. and the rodeo will begin at 2 p.m.



Tickets are $15 dollars and can be purchased here.