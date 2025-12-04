52°
Latest Weather Blog
21-year-old killed in possible home invasion along Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old was killed in a possible home invasion along Scenic Highway on Wednesday evening.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Donovan Pugh was shot and killed at a home along Scenic near 78th Avenue around 5:50 p.m.
BRPD did not disclose additional information about the shooting.
Trending News
Anyone with information about Pugh's death should call (225) 389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gov. Landry appoints Jarrod Coniglio as the new Secretary of the Louisiana...
-
Former CEO of finalist to develop LSU arena pardoned by Trump after...
-
21-year-old killed in possible home invasion along Scenic Highway
-
Capitol region Christmas events seeing cancellations, delays ahead of rainy weekend
-
One student hurt by scissors in melee among St. Helena Central High...
Sports Video
-
Lane Kiffin to appear on College GameDay this weekend in Atlanta
-
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday
-
Dunham gears up for state semifinals
-
LSU men's basketball player Jalen Reed out for season with torn Achilles