21-year-old killed in possible home invasion along Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old was killed in a possible home invasion along Scenic Highway on Wednesday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Donovan Pugh was shot and killed at a home along Scenic near 78th Avenue around 5:50 p.m.

BRPD did not disclose additional information about the shooting.

Anyone with information about Pugh's death should call (225) 389-4869.