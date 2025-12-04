52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
21-year-old killed in possible home invasion along Scenic Highway

Thursday, December 04 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old was killed in a possible home invasion along Scenic Highway on Wednesday evening. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Donovan Pugh was shot and killed at a home along Scenic near 78th Avenue around 5:50 p.m. 

BRPD did not disclose additional information about the shooting. 

Anyone with information about Pugh's death should call (225) 389-4869. 

