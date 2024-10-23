80°
Latest Weather Blog
Sarah Gray Barr
Sarah Gray Barr joined the WBRZ Team in August 2024 as a multimedia journalist.
Trending News
Before joining WBRZ, Sarah Gray worked at WNCT-TV in Greenville, North Carolina, as a reporter and multimedia journalist sharing the stories of eastern North Carolina. She also worked at WRBL-TV in Columbus, Georgia, as a production assistant while in college.
Sarah Gray graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in May 2022 with a degree in Journalism and Peace, War and Defense.
While at UNC, Sarah Gray reported, anchored and produced for Carolina Week and Carolina Now, two student newscasts. She was also a reporter for The Daily Tar Heel.
Sarah Gray is also a military child, growing up at Fort Moore (formerly Fort Benning). She credits her time overseas in Germany as a child for instilling her curiosity in the world. News is important to her because it reminds her of how interconnected the world is and how reporters get to explore that connection.
Sarah Gray is excited to be in Louisiana and tell the stories of the people who live and love here!
If you have any story ideas or tips, please feel free to e-mail Sarah Gray at sbarr@wbrz.com.
Facebook: @sarahgraybarr
Twitter/X: @sarahgraybarr
Instagram: @sarahgraybarr
Sarah Gray graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in May 2022 with a degree in Journalism and Peace, War and Defense.
While at UNC, Sarah Gray reported, anchored and produced for Carolina Week and Carolina Now, two student newscasts. She was also a reporter for The Daily Tar Heel.
Sarah Gray is also a military child, growing up at Fort Moore (formerly Fort Benning). She credits her time overseas in Germany as a child for instilling her curiosity in the world. News is important to her because it reminds her of how interconnected the world is and how reporters get to explore that connection.
Sarah Gray is excited to be in Louisiana and tell the stories of the people who live and love here!
If you have any story ideas or tips, please feel free to e-mail Sarah Gray at sbarr@wbrz.com.
Facebook: @sarahgraybarr
Twitter/X: @sarahgraybarr
Instagram: @sarahgraybarr
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person taken to hospital after being hit by car, officials say
-
Former Abercrombie & Fitch chief Mike Jeffries arrested on federal sex trafficking...
-
Pointe Coupee 4-H holding costume show for middle school-aged kids, their pets
-
Multiple fires north of Clinton under control, roadway back open
-
Teenage brothers arrested in connection to Independence homicide