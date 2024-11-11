Destiny Beasley - Multimedia Journalist

Destiny Beasley is a native of Little Rock, Arkansas. Destiny graduated from Grambling State University in May 2023 with a Bachelors of Arts in Mass Communication with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism. During her time at GSU, she was heavily involved on campus, especially in the Mass Communication department. Destiny served as an on-air announcer for the university's radio station. She also co-created and hosted a talk show for the station called "Gram"atically Correct. Destiny is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated. During her free time, Destiny loves to visit her friends and family, and most of all eating a delicious meal.