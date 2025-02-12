82°
Amite native DeVonta Smith attending parade held in his honor following Eagles' Super Bowl victory
AMITE — A parade will be held in honor of Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and Amite native DeVonta Smith after the player and his team beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX over the weekend.
The parade for Smith will be held March 1 at 10 a.m. and will start at Amite Elementary Magnet School before traveling onto La. 16 and into the Florida Parish Arena.
Smith, who will be in the parade, will speak at the arena and sign autographs after the parade, parade committee chair Sharetta Richardson said.
Smith graduated from Amite High School in 2017 before attending Alabama. He was drafted by the Eagles in 2021.
