Eagles wide receiver, Amite native Devonta Smith gifts 98-inch TV to hometown barber
AMITE - Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith gave a 98-inch television to his barber from his hometown of Amite.
Smith, who won the Heisman trophy at Alabama, is heading to the Super Bowl with the Eagles.
In a partnership with TV company TCL, Smith gifted the television to his barber, Vincent Sanders, who has been cutting Smith's hair since Smith was a toddler.
"Just wanted to express my gratitude and tell you how much I appreciate you," Smith said to Sanders. "You've always inspired greatness in me, from my hometown you've been backing me from Alabama to Philly."
