Several Louisiana natives to play in Super Bowl 59

Tyrion Davis-Price

BATON ROUGE - Several Louisiana natives are set to take the stage at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans on Sunday.

For LSU in particular, former safety Andre' Sam and running back Tyrion Davis-Price both play for the Philadelphia Eagles. Both are on the practice squad and have appeared in once game for the Eagles this season.

Beyond LSU, former Prairieville native and Dutchtown High graduate Justin Reid is a starting safety for the Chiefs. Amite native Devonta Smith, a former Heisman winner with Alabama, is a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Additionally, Milton Williams, a defensive tackle who played for Louisiana Tech, is a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles.