52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alleva: Les Miles will continue to be LSU's football coach

9 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, November 28 2015 Nov 28, 2015 November 28, 2015 10:39 PM November 28, 2015 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE - After a weeks of speculation, LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva said Saturday night that Les Miles will continue to be the coach of LSU.

Earlier in the week, the blog Tiger Rag reported that Miles indicated to members of the Gridiron Club during a Friday meeting that he was leaving after the Texas A&M game. The blog claimed sources who were at the meeting told them Miles made the statement "in an indirect but clear manner."

The university later refuted those claims via a tweet Friday afternoon saying, "Contrary to media reports, coach Les Miles has not resigned nor did he indicate he was resigning when speaking to booster group today."

After the game Saturday night, the players lifted Miles on their shoulders and carried him down the field toward the student section as the crowd chanted "Keep Les Miles! Keep Les Miles!"

 

Trending News

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days