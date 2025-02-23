Alleva: Les Miles will continue to be LSU's football coach

BATON ROUGE - After a weeks of speculation, LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva said Saturday night that Les Miles will continue to be the coach of LSU.

"I want to make it clear that Les Miles is our football coach and will continue to be our football coach," #LSU AD Joe Alleva said. — LSU Football (@LSUfball) November 29, 2015

Earlier in the week, the blog Tiger Rag reported that Miles indicated to members of the Gridiron Club during a Friday meeting that he was leaving after the Texas A&M game. The blog claimed sources who were at the meeting told them Miles made the statement "in an indirect but clear manner."

The university later refuted those claims via a tweet Friday afternoon saying, "Contrary to media reports, #LSU coach Les Miles has not resigned nor did he indicate he was resigning when speaking to booster group today."



After the game Saturday night, the players lifted Miles on their shoulders and carried him down the field toward the student section as the crowd chanted "Keep Les Miles! Keep Les Miles!"