All trick, no treat: Vandals destroy neighborhood Halloween decorations

BATON ROUGE - Some vandals tore through yards, destroying Halloween decorations in the University Villas neighborhood off Burbank hours before sunrise Saturday morning.

Homeowners found a large display of Bettlejuice ransacked - picked apart and broken.

The decoration was part of an annual one a couple puts up every year. Neighbors welcome the changing decorations Halloween after Halloween.

Vandals are seen and heard on home suveillence video laughing and howling as they push over, kick and tear apart the expensive display.

As the group goes on their rampage, they're seen recording their attack on the yard on their phones.

The homeowners told WBRZ Saturday, they were out hundreds of dollars and planned to file a police report. Information on who the vandals are can be given to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. The homeowners said they'd offer an award if the vandals are found.

See videos here and here.