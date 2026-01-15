All five suspects indicted on hazing charges connected to Caleb Wilson's death plead not guilty

BATON ROUGE - For the first time, all five defendants accused of involvement in the hazing death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson were present in court Thursday.

While Wilson's parents and both siblings were sitting in the front row during the court proceedings, all five suspects — Isaish Smith, Kyle Thurman, Caleb McCray, Winston Sanders and Jadyen Landrum — pleaded not guilty.

The next court date for all five will be April 28.

After being arrested in March, 23-year-old Caleb McCray, 28-year-old Isaiah Smith and 25-year-old Kyle Thurman were indicted on felony hazing charges. McCray was also indicted on a manslaughter charge.

Winston Sanders and Jadyn Landrum were indicted on charges of principal to felony hazing and obstruction of justice.

Baton Rouge Police say the alleged hazing happened at a warehouse on Woodcrest Drive near Greenwell Springs Road. According to BRPD, Wilson and eight more Omega Psi Phi pledges lined up for a ritual in which McCray and others punched the pledges in the chest with boxing gloves. Wilson, 20, collapsed when he was allegedly punched.