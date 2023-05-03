Air Quality Alert issued for Thursday, some should limit time outside

An ***AIR QUALITY ALERT*** is in effect on Thursday for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville and Pointe Coupee Parishes. According to the Department of Environmental Quality, active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mainly clear skies and light winds will persist overnight with low temperatures settling near 60 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny and calm with high temperatures topping out near 88 degrees. While nice looking, the pleasant conditions may lead to air quality issues and ozone levels will be high enough that those with breathing sensitivities should limit time outside.

On Thursday, light southerly winds will develop across the region, limiting dispersion. In addition, mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s will enhance ozone production. Furthermore, lingering agricultural smoke will contribute to ozone precursors. These conditions will result in Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Friday, clouds and scattered thunderstorms will limit ozone development across Louisiana as increasing southerly winds aid dispersion.

The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the orange level, which is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor activities and exertion.

Area residents are encouraged to take one or more of the following voluntary actions to help reduce the formation of ozone:

-Drive less. Carpool, walk and bike, combine errands and care for your car. Be sure your gas cap is on tight

-Refuel your vehicle, mow grass and use gas powered lawn equipment and off road vehicles after 6 p.m.

-Postpone chores that use oil based paint, varnishes and solvents that produce flame

-If you barbecue, use an electric starter instead of starter fluid

-Take your lunch to work or walk to lunch

-Conserve energy in your home

Incorporating these tips into your daily routines can make a significant difference. We all have a stake in better air quality. Spread the word by telling family, friends, co-workers and neighbors about OZONE ACTION DAYS.

Up Next: Moisture will slowly increase throughout the atmosphere into Friday. Humidity will be noticeable with morning temperatures in the upper 60s. There will be enough to support isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially after highs reach the upper 80s. Weak upper level disturbances pushing through the region could aid in development at times. The same forecast idea will hold on Saturday. The shower count may take a slight dip Sunday into early next week. As a result. any one spot that stays dry, could scare up the first 90 degree high of the year. This would not be unusual as the area historically averages a first 90 degree high around May 14.

