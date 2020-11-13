AG expected to take over cases against accused ill-mannered doctor reported to cops while running

BATON ROUGE – Prosecutors with the Louisiana Attorney General's Office are expected to take over and investigate two incidents involving a doctor and women who report being aggressively handled while using the running rail along the LSU Lakes.

Dr. Shane McKinney was charged in a high-profile case this week after a Southern University student-athlete told police McKinney attacked her in a tirade on the trail. Police originally cited the student’s allegation the attack was racially motivated but detectives later said they could not prove the student’s allegations. McKinney was charged, though, with simple battery after hitting the student with his elbow as he ran by her Monday afternoon.

McKinney was suspended from his pediatric job amid the investigation.

McKinney was booked into jail and released on a $10,000 bond Wednesday.

In a separate incident, McKinney was accused of knocking into a woman, also while running on the popular trails.

In July, LSU Police investigated a complaint where a walker said he nudged her as he tried to run by them. Police filed a report but no charges were filed because the case lacked much else other than conflicting statements from McKinney and the other person involved.

Though, prosecutors wonder if the new incident could give more validity to the earlier report and solicit charges.

Friday, EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore recused his office from the case citing an employee’s connection to McKinney’s family. Moore said he has asked the state Attorney General’s office to handle the case.

McKinney has maintained his innocence in a statement through his lawyer.

The Attorney General's Office has not responded to requests for comment related to this story. Check back for an update later.

