AG candidate John Belton suspends campaign, cites new opportunity as reason for stepping out

District Attorney John Belton announced he would be suspending his campaign for Attorney General Thursday.

In a statement, Belton said that he was presented with a different opportunity that would allow him to be of service to the state, though he did not go into detail as to what that opportunity entailed.

Read Belton's full statement below:

For some time now, I have campaigned to be your next Attorney General. I have enjoyed traveling our beautiful state sharing my personal story of faith in God, hard work, and overcoming.

The response has been nothing short of amazing and our campaign has been blessed to have the support of so many hard-working citizens, fellow public servants, business, community, and religious leaders across Louisiana. And I am forever thankful for that support.

In fact, in the recent polls, I am the leading candidate for Attorney General.

Leading in the polls has accelerated the number of fundraising events being planned in the next few weeks. However, though I am not at liberty to discuss, an opportunity has presented another possibility for me to be of service to my state. While I will continue to serve as the District Attorney of the Third Judicial District, I will suspend my campaign for Attorney General. I’m excited about what the future holds for me and my family.

May God’s grace, mercy and favor be with you, the state of Louisiana, and this great nation in which we live.