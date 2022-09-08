After two fights at Livonia High, many ideas but no solutions at Pointe Coupee School Board meeting

NEW ROADS- A Pointe Coupee School Board meeting Wednesday night allowed community members to voice their opinions about school safety.

This comes after cell phone videos from social media captured two fights that happened at Livonia High School—one of those fights lead to a student being hospitalized.

The meeting lasted about two hours and many ideas were brought to the table: tougher punishments for students who are fighting, more school resource officers and security outside the schools.

One speaker says some students live in tough households and that can make it hard for them to learn.

"You have to decompress and destress them before they are able to learn. That's a basic need, and we need to find a way to provide basic needs that they aren't getting at home."

It's an issue that is complex, but board member Chad Aguillard says it needs to be solved soon.

"I think that we can not have a situation where a minority of kids at a school disrupt the large majority of kids trying to receive an education," Aguillard told WBRZ.

This is likely not the last time this issue is brought up.

More discussions are expected to be held in future board meetings.