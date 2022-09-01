91°
Latest Weather Blog
Brawl between students forces lockdown at Livonia High, draws law enforcement response
LIVONIA - Sheriff's deputies are investigating a large fight that broke out among students at a Pointe Coupee school Thursday morning.
Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux said deputies were called to Livonia High sometime Thursday after the campus went on lockdown. Part of the fight was captured on video and appeared to show a crowd of students fighting in the school's parking lot.
The sheriff's office said three were responsible for the fight, though it's unclear whether anyone will face criminal charges.
Trending News
An investigation into the fight is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Brawl between students forces lockdown at Livonia High
-
Man caught on video talking with store employee before stealing generator from...
-
Three people injured after several-car pileup on LA-1
-
Person shot at Baton Rouge dog park; gunfire sent bystanders running
-
West side commuters plan public meeting with DOTD to voice concerns over...