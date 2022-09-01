Brawl between students forces lockdown at Livonia High, draws law enforcement response

91°
LIVONIA - Sheriff's deputies are investigating a large fight that broke out among students at a Pointe Coupee school Thursday morning.

Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux said deputies were called to Livonia High sometime Thursday after the campus went on lockdown. Part of the fight was captured on video and appeared to show a crowd of students fighting in the school's parking lot. 

The sheriff's office said three were responsible for the fight, though it's unclear whether anyone will face criminal charges.

An investigation into the fight is ongoing. 

