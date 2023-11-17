65°
After public input meeting, DOTD weighing alternatives to proposed roundabout at LA 73 and LA 621

Friday, November 17 2023
PRAIRIEVILLE - Residents of Ascension Parish are raising an eyebrow at new plans for a roundabout at the intersection at LA 73 and 621.

The preliminary designs were presented at a public input meeting Thursday night. The plans call for the realignment of LA 621 to run behind the Marathon gas station, where it will flow into a roundabout that ties in with Eads Road and Grand Hollow Avenue, and feeds into LA 73. 

While roundabouts are typically proven to reduce accidents and congestion at four-way intersections, many residents were not fond of these particular plans. Concerns were raised over the fact that, at its current design, the roundabout leads to a traffic signal. 

Daniel Helms, Chief Traffic Engineer for Ascension Parish DPW, says it's something designers are working to address. 

"It's not a great situation," Helms said. "We're gonna work collaboratively with our partners at DOTD to see if we can get that solution there that we would not have a roundabout right on top of a signal."

The project is still in the planning phase, meaning the designs released to the public are not finalized. According to a spokesperson with DOTD, the project will not go to bid until 2025, or 2026. 

