Addis officer pleads guilty to manslaughter, negligent injuring

UPDATE: David Cauthron pled guilty to two counts of manslaughter and one count of negligent injuring in court Monday. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with a 22-year suspended sentence.

When he is released from prison, he is restricted from working in law enforcement ever again and he must speak to law enforcement and schools about his actions.

Cauthron will report to the West Baton Rouge Jail in May.

-------

ADDIS - David Cauthron, the Addis police officer charged with manslaughter after he crashed into oncoming traffic during a chase, killing teenagers and friends Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill, will go to trial Monday.

Cauthron additionally faces charges of aggravated obstruction of a highway, negligent injuring and reckless operation. Prosecutors said the malfeasance charge was based on him "conducting his duty in an unlawful manner."

The crash happened in Brusly while Cauthron was chasing after Tyquel Zanders, who was accused of stealing a family member's car in Baton Rouge before fleeing into the neighboring parish. Zanders was also indicted on manslaughter charges.

Video obtained by WBRZ showed Cauthron speeding through a red light in his police unit and slamming into the side of the teens' car. Cauthron, an Addis police officer, had joined the chase as it made its way through West Baton Rouge and was leading the pursuit just seconds before the wreck.

Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that Cauthron was going 86 miles per hour just before impact and that he did not use his brakes. District Attorney Tony Clayton said the video from inside Cauthron's vehicle was also critical in their case.

"When the public and when the triers of facts see the totality of the evidence, particularly his actions moments before the accident and impact, his comments, demeanor... goldfish will stop swimming," Clayton said last month. "That's how damning it is."

Cauthron was allowed to resign from the Addis Police Department weeks after the wreck, with the town council accepting his resignation in February of last year.